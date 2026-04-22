UK, France to lead multinational Strait of Hormuz military planning conference

The two-day conference, beginning Wednesday, will be held at the UK’s Permanent Joint Headquarters in Northwood, North London.

The talks aim to translate recent diplomatic agreements into a concrete military plan that can be implemented once conditions allow, following a sustainable ceasefire, according to a statement.

Military planners are expected to focus on military capabilities, command and control, and how military forces can deploy to the region.

On March 2, Tehran announced restrictions on navigation in the strait—vital for oil and gas exports—days after the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on Feb. 28.

Pakistan hosted talks between the US and Iran on April 11-12 after brokering a 14-day ceasefire on April 8, which had been set to expire Wednesday evening Washington time.

However, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Washington would extend its ceasefire with Iran to allow time for Tehran to prepare a "unified proposal" following a request by Pakistani officials.

Efforts for another round of negotiations are underway, though uncertainty remains.