Captive population of giant pandas in China hits 830

At the event being held in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Li Yunqing, deputy head of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, added that the construction of ecological corridors has helped 13 local giant panda populations reconnect as one metapopulation, with habitat connectivity markedly improved.

More than 150 sightings of giant pandas and other species have been recorded in corridor areas, and pandas are now frequently observed roaming between habitats and meeting potential mates, according to him.

Noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of international scientific research cooperation on giant pandas, the official said that China has cooperated with 26 institutions in 20 countries, resulting in 69 giant pandas living overseas and 73 cubs successfully bred, while the species has drawn over 1 billion visits worldwide.

The China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda has also continued to broaden basic and frontier research. Drones, artificial intelligence and other new technologies are being applied more extensively, and the capacity for giant panda feeding, care and medical rescue has improved notably, underpinned by research achievements in genetics, rehabilitation and other medical fields.

Going forward, China will step up giant panda conservation efforts via stronger and more concrete measures, including national park spatial planning and tighter land-use control, national wildlife protection programs with enhanced disease surveillance and research, and deeper global cooperation in research and cultural exchange, Li said.

Under the theme of protecting panda habitats, building a beautiful world, and sharing open opportunities, the event in Chengdu, running from Monday to Wednesday, has drawn experts and scholars from over 30 countries and regions to discuss biodiversity conservation and green development cooperation.

As previously reported, China is stepping up snow leopard protection as the population reaches 5,000.