Two giant pandas from China arrive in Atlanta

The two giant pandas are expected to stay at Zoo Atlanta for 10 years, according to an agreement between Zoo Atlanta and the China Wildlife Conservation Association.

Chinese veterinarians and caretakers have arrived in Atlanta in advance to prepare for the pandas' arrival and support their life in quarantine, training and adjustment to the new environment, Xinhua learnt.

Gina Ferrie, vice president of collections and conservation, Zoo Atlanta, said on Thursday that they were "very excited" to be able to have giant pandas return to Zoo Atlanta "after a long two years."

"We've been preparing for Ping Ping and Fu Shuang's arrival. We have added many enhancements to their habitat, including new day rooms that have much more room and very top-of-the-line zoological lighting and floors and other conditions to give them the best welfare," Ferrie told Xinhua.

Earlier, it was reported that two giant pandas Pingping and Fushuang had departed from Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport aboard a chartered flight to the United States.