Georgian singer, who captivated Astana audiences, to perform in Silk Way Star Grand Finale

In the first episode, Avtandil performed the song Uly Teniz, immediately presenting himself as a strong lyrical vocalist. His looks on the project were mostly classic, strict and elegant, helping highlight the purity and depth of his voice.

In the second episode, he chose the song Never Enough, once again captivating the viewers with his heartfelt performance. His soft and romantic voice combined with original visual style created the image of a true lyrical hero.

The third episode became especially beloved by the audience when Avtandil performed the Kazakh song Zymyran in the Georgian language. The composition sounded in a new way, while the singer’s delicate and elegant appearance highlighted the beauty of his voice.

In the fourth episode, he presented the Turkmen song Aman-Aman, working on it together with the Turkmen participant Dovran Shammyev. The jury pointed out Avtandil’s sincerity and charm. It seemed like he shared his personal story on stage, making the performance especially touching.

Although in some episodes he found himself among the participants with fewer points, he remained in the project and confidently reached the finale. In the grand finale of the Silk Way Star, he will once again impress the audience and the jury, performing among the seven finalists of the megaproject on the Astana stage.

The fifth episode was marked by Avtandil’s performance of the lyrical composition Qavilebis Kvekana, beloved by the Georgian people for 40 years. The staging and the singer’s classical image created a special romantic atmosphere felt both by the audience and the jury.

In the sixth episode, the singer dared to perform the energetic modern composition ART, which was a global and Kazakhstani hit last year. The new performance style allowed Avtandil to showcase a bright, fresh side of his talent.

The seventh episode was particularly emotional: the Georgian singer performed the Kazakh folk song Qusni-Qorlan. Upon listening to several Kazakh songs, he chose this composition for its melodiousness and emotional depth.

Despite illness and a doctor’s prohibition to sing for several days, he went on stage and overwhelmed the audience and the jury with his heartfelt performance.

In the eighth episode, Avtandil performed the vibrant composition Tattoo, impressing everyone with his emotion and vocal mastery.

In the ninth episode, the Georgian singer chose the deep and mystical composition Said Midikhar, performing it in a duet with Kazakh singer, composer, and songwriter Diana Ismail. The duet sounded harmonious, conveying the lyrical mood of the song to the audience.

Silk Way Star became the first Asian vocal contest to unite performers from 12 countries on one stage: Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, China, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Korea.

The Grand Finale will take place this Saturday, November 22, on the Jibek Joly TV channel at 08:0 pm. The show will be aired simultaneously in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Mongolia.

The winner will be determined through a combined system: 50% jury decision and 50% online audience voting. Viewers will be able to support their favorite artist on the silkwaystar.org website.

The seven finalists of Silk Way Star are:



ALEM (Kazakhstan)

Yazmin Aziz (Malaysia)

Avtandil Abeslamidze (Georgia)

Michelle Joseph (Mongolia)

Zhang Hexuan (China)

Saro Gevorgyan (Armenia)

Madinabonu Adilova (Uzbekistan)

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Silk Way Star project is being implemented as part of an agreement between the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and China Media Group (CMG).