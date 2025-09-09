Geological reform bill to be submitted to Majilis this month

Kazakh Minister of Industry and Construction Yersaiyn Nagaspayev announced at a Government meeting that the bill will be submitted to the Majilis of Parliament before the end of the month.

The bill contains 39 amendments to the Subsoil Code. The Consultative Document on Regulatory Policy was approved on June 13 at the 681st Meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on Legislative Activity. The bill was then submitted to the Government Office on July 18 and submitted for approval to the Presidential Administration on July 30.

The Majilis is currently reviewing a separate bill on similar amendments initiated by members of Parliament. Following the submission of the bill by the Government, the MPs' initiative is expected to be withdrawn.

Kazinform earlier reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed the Government to launch a number of enterprises in the field of rare earth metals in Kazakhstan within the next three years. He announced this in the Sept.8 State-of-the-Nation Address.