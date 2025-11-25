Gennady Golovkin meets with President of Italy’s National Olympic Committee

The talks covered prospective areas of collaboration, including Italy’s preparations for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, as well as current matters related to the advancement of the Olympic Movement.

Both sides highlighted the strong potential for sports cooperation between the two countries. Luciano Buonfiglio also guided Gennady Golovkin through the Olympic House, showcasing the key projects currently being implemented by the Italian NOC.

Following the meeting, the head of the Italian NOC congratulated the President of Kazakhstan’s NOC on his election as the new President of World Boxing and wished him every success in his new role.

In turn, Gennady Golovkin thanked his Italian counterpart and emphasized the importance of strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has congratulated Gennady Golovkin on his election as President of the International Federation of World Boxing.