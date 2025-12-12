EN
    Gennady Golovkin holds meeting with Almaty Mayor

    12:08, 12 December 2025

    President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Gennady Golovkin, held a working meeting with akim (mayor) of Almaty, Darkhan Satybaldy, Qazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    The two sides discussed potential areas for cooperation and reviewed the current state of the city’s sports infrastructure.

    The meeting also focused on ensuring comfortable conditions for training, with both Golovkin and Satybaldy emphasizing the importance of joint initiatives.

    They exchanged ideas on how to further strengthen cooperation, noting Almaty’s significant potential for large-scale sports initiatives.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Gennady Golovkin, has become the first representative of Kazakhstan to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

    Sport Gennady Golovkin Almaty National Olympic Committee Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
