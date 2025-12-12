Gennady Golovkin holds meeting with Almaty Mayor

The two sides discussed potential areas for cooperation and reviewed the current state of the city’s sports infrastructure.

The meeting also focused on ensuring comfortable conditions for training, with both Golovkin and Satybaldy emphasizing the importance of joint initiatives.

They exchanged ideas on how to further strengthen cooperation, noting Almaty’s significant potential for large-scale sports initiatives.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Gennady Golovkin, has become the first representative of Kazakhstan to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.