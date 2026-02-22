Gennadiy Golovkin honors Jackie Chan with Kazakh national chapan

Gennadiy Golovkin spoke with the famous actor and, as a gesture of respect, presented him with a Kazakh national chapan and a traditional taqiyah.

"An icon. A legend. Jackie Chan," GGG shared on his Instagram page.

Notably, the 71-year-old Jackie Chan participated in the Milano Cortina Olympic torch relay on December 22, 2025, which passed through the Italian city of Pompeii.

A working meeting between the leadership of the National Olympic Committees of Kazakhstan and China also took place in Milan, according to the Kazakh NOC's press service.

Photo credit: NOC

The Kazakh delegation was represented by NOC President Gennadiy Golovkin and Secretary General Alimzhan Akayev. The Chinese delegation included NOC Head Gao Zhidan and Secretary General Wu Jian.

The participants emphasized the high level of bilateral relations and the importance of sustainable cooperation within the Olympic movement and with Asian nations. Priorities discussed included joint training camps for women’s boxing, as well as men’s and women’s diving.

During the meeting, the Chinese side noted Kazakhstan's notable international successes, specifically highlighting Mikhail Shaidorov, who secured Olympic gold in figure skating.

Furthermore, Chinese representatives congratulated Kazakhstan on Almaty's selection to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games, emphasizing the location's convenience and the high prestige the competition brings to the region. It was noted that Kazakhstan is taking the baton from Harbin to host the Games, which is an important sign of trust from the Asian sports community.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to continuing direct dialogue and implementing joint initiatives, particularly in training athletes and expanding practical cooperation.