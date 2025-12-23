Jackie Chan joins 2026 Olympic torch relay

On Monday, the relay route also passed along the picturesque Amalfi Coast.

On Tuesday, the Olympic torch will be carried through the streets of their native Naples by Italian football legends Fabio Cannavaro and Ciro Ferrara. After that, the relay will pause for the Christmas holidays.

The total length of the Olympic torch relay will be about 12,000 kilometers. The route will cover all 110 Italian provinces and conclude at San Siro Stadium in Milan, where the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games will take place on February 6.

