Games of the Future: World's top PUBG teams battle for $1 million

Sixteen top teams from leading esports organizations are competing for victory and the $1 million prize fund.

The lineup includes 17 Gaming, Anyone's Legend, DIGA Esports, DN SOOPers, FULL SENSE, GAM The Expendables, Geekay Esports, JD Gaming, Made in Thailand, R8 Esports, Shadow Esports, T1, Team Falcons, Team Vitality, Twisted Minds, and Virtus.pro.

Photo source: Phygital International

The tournament runs for three days, after which a champion will be crowned.

As written earlier, the Games of the Future Astana 2026 opened at Barys Arena on July 29.

Nurzhan Koyanakov, a member of the Kazakh team DIGA Esports, shared his expectations ahead of the Games of the Future Astana 2026 international multisport tournament.