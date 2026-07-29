Kazakh PUBG team: We'll give it our all at Games of the Future

The team will compete in PUBG matches from July 31 to August 2 at the Beeline Arena National Tennis Center. The Kazakh players are determined to represent their country decently on the international stage.

"We'll be competing under the DIGA Esports tag and are hoping for a good finish, since we're the only Kazakh team that qualified. We'll be defending our country's honor in PUBG," Koyanakov told reporters on the sidelines of the tournament.

He noted that DIGA Esports has four players. The Games of the Future will be the team's debut at such a large-scale event.

"All the teams competing are considered the strongest. Nevertheless, we're optimistic about our chances. We'll give it our all and are hoping for the best," he said.

Nurzhan Koyanakov said preparation for the tournament began right after the team successfully qualified and lasted around two months. During that period, the team trained every day, focusing on teamwork and match readiness.

He admitted the team has some jitters ahead of the competition, but the coach is helping them stay mentally prepared.

The Games of the Future 2026 are held in Astana from July 29 to August 9, with over 800 athletes from 34 countries taking part. The total prize pool is $4.65 million.

As written earlier, President’s TV and Radio Complex is covering the Games of the Future 2026 opening ceremony and key competitions.

At the event, Kazakhstan eyes a podium in several disciplines.