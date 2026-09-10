Naomi Osaka has drawn particular attention this year. Working with stylist Law Roach, the Japanese tennis star prepared several looks for her pre-match court entrances.

Before her first-round match, she appeared in a hooded Who Decides War outfit featuring a voluminous white tulle train. Photographs and newspaper clippings documenting her career adorned the ensemble.

For her next entrance, Osaka chose a custom Thom Browne ensemble. A sheer white jacket with a double collar and embroidered crossed tennis rackets was paired with a mesh skirt.

Another striking entrance came before Osaka’s match against Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina. The Japanese player appeared in a multicolored KidSuper coat with fur trim and an extended train, combining shades of green, blue and burgundy.

American Taylor Townsend also opted for a dramatic entrance. Before facing Aryna Sabalenka, she stepped onto the court in a black feathered cape with a hood, completing the look with a tasseled bag.

Sabalenka’s own Nike playing kit also attracted attention. The brand created orange and black-and-orange versions with a mesh overlay for day and night sessions. According to the tennis star, the design was inspired by New York basketball.

Sabalenka completed her look with a custom Material Good jewelry set created for the US Open: a yellow gold necklace, bracelet and earrings featuring multicolored gemstones totaling 127.14 carats.

In her post-match interview, she jokingly revealed their “secret mission” - her main tactic was to distract her opponents with the sparkle.

Among the men, Carlos Alcaraz’s outfit sparked discussion. The Spaniard brought a blend of tennis, basketball and hip-hop to the US Open, choosing a brown ensemble from Nike’s collaboration with rapper Travis Scott.

As the tournament progressed, however, the look gained an extra layer. For his third-round match, Alcaraz wore a white undershirt beneath his brown tank top, whose loose fit had exposed more skin than intended as he moved. The Spaniard joked that he had been seeing too much of his own nipples lately and decided to cover them up.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Elena Rybakina on becoming world No. 1. The Head of State praised her talent, hard work and determination, describing her historic achievement as an inspiration to young athletes in Kazakhstan and tennis fans worldwide.