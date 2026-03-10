Galicia turns into Kazakh steppe: Dimash fans in Spain film birthday video

It is reported that the regional newspaper La Voz de Galicia and the digital publication Telemarinas covered the filming of a music video that fans are preparing as a surprise for the artist’s birthday.

Photo source: dimashnews.com

Around 25 of the singer’s fans from different regions of Spain and other countries gathered in the municipality of Oia and the Val Miñor Valley in Galicia. Their goal is to create a congratulatory video for Dimash Qudaibergen, who will celebrate his 32nd birthday on May 24.

Photo source: DimashNews

Filming began at Moreiras Farm, where scenes featuring horses and falconry were staged. The project also incorporates yurts – traditional nomadic dwellings of Central Asian peoples. Thanks to these elements, the landscapes of the Atlantic coast were temporarily transformed into a symbolic “Kazakh steppe.”

Photo source: dimashnews.com

One of the project’s initiators is Spanish journalist Yolanda García, a member of the singer’s official Spanish fan club. She shared that she first discovered Dimash Qudaibergen’s music via social media and gradually developed an interest in Kazakhstan's culture. According to her, the artist’s music inspires many listeners and often encourages them to learn more about the traditions of his homeland.

The publications also highlight fans who travel around the world to attend the singer’s concerts. For example, a 72-year-old admirer from Girona revealed that she has already attended sixteen of the artist’s performances in recent years. Other fans said that after discovering his music, they became interested in Kazakhstan’s culture and even started learning the Kazakh language.

