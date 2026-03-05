Dimash Qudaibergen and Samal Yeslyamova honored with TURKSOY awards

People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, renowned singer Dimash Qudaibergen, was honored for his significant contribution to Turkic culture. He was presented with the 'Ambassador of the Turkic World Culture' Order, the highest distinction awarded by TURKSOY.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Acclaimed actress and Merited Worker of Kazakhstan Samal Yeslyamova was also recognized for her outstanding contribution to Turkic and global cinema. She received the TURKSOY Special Prize for the Best Artist of the Turkic World.

Photo credit: gov.kz

On behalf of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, Deputy Minister Aibek Sydykov congratulated the artists, emphasizing that their achievements bolster cultural ties of the Turkic world and bring international recognition to Kazakh art.

TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev highlighted the significance of these awards and the vital role Kazakh cultural figures play in strengthening the common Turkic cultural space.

"Today, we honor those who truly unite the Turkic world through the power of art. Dimash Qudaibergen carries the mission of a cultural ambassador through music, while Samal Yeslyamova has become a recognized symbol of Kazakh cinema. These awards are a well-deserved recognition of their contributions," Raev noted.

Accepting the award, Dimash Qudaibergen said that the main recognition is the support of the people:

"For an artist, the highest reward is the recognition and support of the people. I regard this honor as an important gesture reflecting the growing diplomatic relationship between our countries. I view it not as a personal achievement, but as a gesture of respect and honor shown to the entire Kazakh people."

Notably, Dimash is only the second person to receive this distinction. The title was previously awarded to Nobel Prize laureate Professor Aziz Sancar of Türkiye.

As reported in December last year, Dimash Qudaibergen was appointed as a UN Global Goodwill Ambassador.