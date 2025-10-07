Gabala Declaration signed on 12th OTS Summit sidelines
16:57, 7 October 2025
The Gabala Declaration was signed following the 12th summit of the Council of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kazinform News Agency has learned from Akorda.
As written before, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the 12th summit of the Council of the Heads of State of the Organization of the Turkic States. During the summit, the Head of State expressed support for the idea of establishing the Organization of Turkic States+ format, whose main objective will be the further expansion of our cooperation.