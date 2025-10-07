EN
    Gabala Declaration signed on 12th OTS Summit sidelines

    16:57, 7 October 2025

    The Gabala Declaration was signed following the 12th summit of the Council of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kazinform News Agency has learned from Akorda.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    As written before, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the 12th summit of the Council of the Heads of State of the Organization of the Turkic States. During the summit, the Head of State expressed support for the idea of establishing the Organization of Turkic States+ format, whose main objective will be the further expansion of our cooperation.

    1
    Photo credit: Akorda

     

    President of Kazakhstan Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Turkic speaking states Akorda Presidential Residence Azerbaijan
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
