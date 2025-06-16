G7 Summit: EU urges U.S. to end trade wars for global stability

Speaking at the leaders’ first press conference, von der Leyen stressed the importance of maintaining open and predictable trade. “Let’s keep trade between us fair, predictable and open. All of us need to avoid protectionist measures - this is an important message the G7 can send to the markets and to the world,” she said.

She added that Brussels is continuing negotiations with Washington to reach a trade truce, emphasizing the need for a “frank discussion among the G7 partners” to restore confidence and predictability.

António Costa pointed out that the EU cannot be expected to increase defense spending - as urged by Trump - while simultaneously facing trade tensions with the U.S.

“This is not the right moment to create uncertainty in the economy, it is not the right moment to provoke trade disruptions,” Costa said. “We need to strengthen our economic foundations - and so do the United States.”

Earlier, it was reported that French President Emmanuel Macron paid a visit to Greenland on Sunday, emphasizing France’s and the European Union’s solidarity with the Danish autonomous territory and reaffirming their support for its sovereignty and territorial integrity.