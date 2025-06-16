Macron visits Greenland to show EU support

“It’s important to show that Denmark and Europe are committed to this territory, which has very high strategic stakes, and whose territorial integrity must be respected,” Macron said upon arrival in the Greenlandic capital, Nuuk.

Macron became the first foreign head of state to officially visit Greenland, at a time when global interest in the Arctic region is increasing due to its geostrategic value, abundant natural resources, and growing environmental concerns. The visit took place at the invitation of Danish and Greenlandic authorities and was described by the French President’s office as a “signal in itself.”

Welcomed by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Premier Jens-Frederik Nielsen, Macron began his six-hour trip with trilateral talks aboard a Danish frigate. Local residents, waving red-and-white Greenlandic flags, greeted the French delegation at Nuuk’s airport.

Hej!



Det er en stor ære at foretage dette besøg i Grønland – det første nogensinde af en fransk præsident.



Tak til Grønlands formand for Naalakkersuisut Jens-Frederik Nielsen og Danmarks statsminister Mette Frederiksen for deres invitation.



Centralt i vores drøftelser:… pic.twitter.com/l68GqHs8sg — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 15, 2025

A key focus of the visit was climate change. Macron traveled to Mount Nunatarsuaq, some 30 kilometers from Nuuk, to witness the visible impact of Arctic warming. The Arctic is warming four times faster than the global average, with Greenland’s ice sheet experiencing unprecedented melting, according to recent scientific reports.

Au Groenland, première ligne face au dérèglement climatique. Ici, les glaciers en témoignent. Ils nous rappellent l’urgence d’agir.



Nous devons poursuivre et amplifier la dynamique engagée à Paris il y a 10 ans et à la Conférence de Nice sur l’océan cette semaine. pic.twitter.com/pJX3HCCfBh — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 15, 2025

Macron said France plans to make major new investments in studying Arctic ecosystems, building on the legacy of French polar explorer Paul-Émile Victor, who led multiple expeditions to Greenland in the mid-20th century.

While Greenland is not part of the European Union, it remains one of the Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs) associated with the bloc. Macron’s visit highlights Europe’s commitment to Arctic cooperation, sustainable development, and respect for local governance.

Earlier, it was reported that French President Emmanuel Macron announced he is prepared to introduce a nationwide ban on social media access for children under the age of 15 “in the coming months” if the European Union fails to advance regulatory efforts in this area.