Future is no longer virtual: Meta unveils new VR glasses

The company introduced Meta VR Glasses, a virtual reality device designed for entertainment, work and gaming. Weighing about 100 grams, the glasses feature a 5K Infinite Display based on micro-OLED panels, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos spatial audio.

The device uses a two-part design, with the glasses handling sensors and display while a connected pocket-sized unit manages computing, battery and storage. Meta says the glasses support up to three hours of continuous high-resolution media playback, while the device supports 45W fast charging.

Meta VR Glasses will support 3D films and immersive sports content. The company said Disney+ subscribers will be able to stream selected movies in 3D from November, while partnerships with ESPN, MLB, NBC Sports, TNT Sports and UFC will offer more than 100 immersive live sports events annually once the glasses launch.

The glasses can also be used as a workspace, allowing users to create multiple virtual screens and turn flat surfaces into keyboards and touchpads. More than 75 games will support hand-gesture controls at launch, while Xbox Cloud Gaming will provide access to hundreds of additional titles.

Meta VR Glasses are scheduled to go on sale in spring 2027 for $1,299.99.

Expanded AI glasses lineup

Meta also introduced Ray-Ban Meta Audio, its first audio-only glasses, weighing 43 grams and offering up to 12 hours of use on a single charge, plus up to 48 additional hours through the charging case.

The glasses will be available in 23 color and lens combinations across the Clubmaster and Burbank styles.

The company also unveiled Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 3), featuring up to nine hours of battery life, a 12-megapixel camera, 3K Ultra HD video recording and a customizable action button for Meta AI. Prices start at $449.

Meta is expanding its Meta Glasses collection with new Capri and Nova styles, including collaborations with Kylie Jenner and LISA. The new Meta Glasses models start at $249, while the Kylie Jenner and LISA editions start at $399.

New features for Meta Ray-Ban Display

The company also announced new features for Meta Ray-Ban Display, including cycling and public-transit navigation. Walking directions will use visual landmarks, allowing the glasses to give instructions such as turning at a particular building rather than referring only to street names.

Another feature, Hologram, will create a digital version of the wearer for hands-free video calls. It will begin rolling out in Early Access on WhatsApp to users in the US later this fall.

Meta is also introducing Explore, an app for discovering experiences designed for the glasses, as well as calendar improvements, mirrored phone notifications and Threads community feeds.

Meta Ray-Ban Display is expanding to the UK, Canada, France, Italy and Germany. Online ordering is now available in the US, UK and Canada, while pre-orders are beginning in France, Italy and Germany ahead of availability on October 13.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Meta had introduced Muse, a personal AI agent designed to perform tasks on users’ behalf, from sending emails and booking travel to helping manage longer-term goals.