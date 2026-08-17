Fukushima plant concludes latest treated water release

In the latest round that started on July 30, the disaster-crippled nuclear plant in northeastern Japan discharged about 7,800 tons of water containing radioactive tritium through an underwater tunnel about 1 kilometer offshore after being diluted with large amounts of seawater.

For the fiscal year that began in April, the plant is scheduled to release a total of about 62,400 tons of treated water in eight rounds.

Surveys by TEPCO and the Japanese government have found that tritium levels in seawater and fishery products have so far remained well below state-set safety standards.

As it was reported, in early June, TEPCO started removing nuclear fuel from the spent fuel pool of the No. 2 reactor at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.