Japan’s TEPCO starts 4th treated water release

About 7,800 tons of water containing radioactive tritium will be released at a point some 1 kilometer offshore after being diluted with a large amount of seawater and transported through an underwater tunnel.

The ongoing discharge, the 22nd round since releases began in August 2023, is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 17.

In the fiscal year that began in April, TEPCO plans to release a total of about 62,400 tons of treated water in eight rounds.

Tritium levels in seawater and fishery products have so far remained well below state-set safety standards in surveys conducted by TEPCO and the central government.

As it was reported, in early June, TEPCO started removing nuclear fuel from the spent fuel pool of the No. 2 reactor at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.