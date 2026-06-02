Fukushima No. 2 reactor fuel removal begins

The pool currently contains 587 spent fuel assemblies (highly radioactive) and 28 unused assemblies.

TEPCO began by removing the unused fuel, which poses lower risks in case of accidents.

On Tuesday, four assemblies were lifted and placed into a transport cask over three hours.

Radiation levels remain high due to the 2011 meltdown.

On the fifth floor, where the pool is located, radiation measures 3–5 millisieverts per hour, limiting worker exposure time.

TEPCO aims to complete removal of all assemblies from the No. 2 reactor by fiscal 2028.

In January, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. on Wednesday restarted its first nuclear reactor since the 2011 Fukushima disaster, with the utility's safety measures set to be closely watched as it seeks to turn around its business amid ongoing cleanup efforts from the accident.