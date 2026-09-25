Fufeng Group to cooperate with Kazakh universities and research centers

As the Head of State emphasized, the project is of strategic importance for Kazakhstan’s industrial development and for establishing a new sector of agro-industrial biotechnology. Of particular importance is ensuring a stable supply of raw materials and developing an agricultural cluster around the industrial park.

Li Xuechun, in turn, outlined the company’s plans to establish a long-term partnership with THE Kazakh farmers for the procurement of corn and the training of qualified specialists. In this regard, the parties discussed the possibility of developing a joint educational program with universities in Kazakhstan, as well as establishing an R&D center at the facility with the involvement of domestic research institutes.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fufeng Group noted Kazakhstan’s strong resource advantages and favorable conditions for implementing large-scale projects, including in the agricultural sector.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, and Chairman of Sunwah Group, Cai Guansheng.