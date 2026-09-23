From zoo to streets: Emu makes brief bid for freedom in Japan

Emergency services received a call from a passerby at around 6:45 a.m. reporting that what appeared to be an ostrich had been seen running along a road in Moriyama, Shiga Prefecture.

Photo credit: Kyodo

Police contacted staff at Horii Zoo, who located and captured the emu on the grounds of a nearby apartment complex.

Photo credit: @an0x12 / X

The bird, which hatched last year, is approximately 1.8 meters tall and had been allowed to roam near the zoo's entrance. Zoo staff said they confirmed the emu was inside the grounds at around 6:30 a.m. They are investigating how it managed to escape after an iron push gate had reportedly been secured with a rubber rope.

The incident is not the zoo's first animal escape. A kangaroo escaped in 2010, while three porcupines got out in 2013. The zoo has since introduced measures including additional gates and double doors.

Following Wednesday's incident, the zoo said it plans to review its procedures for keeping emus.

Emus are large, flightless birds native to Australia. They are the world's second-tallest birds after ostriches and are known for their ability to run at high speeds.

Earlier, it was reported that a giant panda received world-first treatment for jaw asymmetry.