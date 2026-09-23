From zoo to streets: Emu makes brief bid for freedom in Japan
An emu briefly escaped from a mobile zoo in western Japan on Wednesday morning before being safely captured, with no injuries reported, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kyodo.
Emergency services received a call from a passerby at around 6:45 a.m. reporting that what appeared to be an ostrich had been seen running along a road in Moriyama, Shiga Prefecture.
Police contacted staff at Horii Zoo, who located and captured the emu on the grounds of a nearby apartment complex.
The bird, which hatched last year, is approximately 1.8 meters tall and had been allowed to roam near the zoo's entrance. Zoo staff said they confirmed the emu was inside the grounds at around 6:30 a.m. They are investigating how it managed to escape after an iron push gate had reportedly been secured with a rubber rope.
ダチョウじゃなかったんかい！🤣— TotalNewsWorld (@turningpointjpn) September 23, 2026
滋賀県守山市で朝から「ダチョウが徘徊している」と警察に通報。
体長約2メートルの巨大な鳥が街中を歩き回り、目撃情報が次々と寄せられる。
警察官も実際に確認するも、鳥はJR守山駅方向へ逃走。
そして約2時間後、集合住宅の敷地内で無事捕獲。…
The incident is not the zoo's first animal escape. A kangaroo escaped in 2010, while three porcupines got out in 2013. The zoo has since introduced measures including additional gates and double doors.
Following Wednesday's incident, the zoo said it plans to review its procedures for keeping emus.
Emus are large, flightless birds native to Australia. They are the world's second-tallest birds after ostriches and are known for their ability to run at high speeds.
Earlier, it was reported that a giant panda received world-first treatment for jaw asymmetry.