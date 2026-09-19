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    Giant panda receives world-first treatment for jaw asymmetry

    05:28, 19 September 2026

    World-first functional orthopedic treatment performed on a giant panda with lower jaw asymmetry, Xinhua reports. 

    Giant panda receives world-first treatment for jaw asymmetry
    Phоtо credit: Unsplash.com

    Beixia, a male giant panda born at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, received orthopedic treatment in early 2026. This marks the world's first functional orthopedic treatment for mandibular asymmetry in a giant panda.

    It was previously reported that China had sent two giant pandas to the United States under a 10-year international conservation cooperation agreement, highlighting a "bridge of friendship".

    China Animals Science Asia World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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