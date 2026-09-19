Giant panda receives world-first treatment for jaw asymmetry

Beixia, a male giant panda born at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, received orthopedic treatment in early 2026. This marks the world's first functional orthopedic treatment for mandibular asymmetry in a giant panda.

Beixia, a male giant panda born at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, received orthopedic treatment in early 2026. This marks the world's first functional orthopedic treatment for mandibular asymmetry in a giant panda. #China #panda #OrthopedicTreatment… pic.twitter.com/BZnDxQhTaZ — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) September 18, 2026

It was previously reported that China had sent two giant pandas to the United States under a 10-year international conservation cooperation agreement, highlighting a "bridge of friendship".