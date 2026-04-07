From Tokyo to Hong Kong, death is becoming a luxury

The measure targets alternative practices that have emerged due to high cemetery costs and limited burial space. The very emergence of such solutions highlights a broader global shift: in many countries, burial is becoming an expensive and increasingly limited service.

Japan

In Japan, where funeral costs are among the highest in the world, the industry has been undergoing a noticeable transformation in recent years. According to 2026 data, the average funeral costs around $7,000–10,000, with approximately 99.97% of cases involving cremation, making Japan a global leader in this practice.

Despite the relatively moderate average cost, the structure of expenses remains complex. A significant portion goes toward organizing the ceremony, including payments to priests, venue rental, and related services. On average, donations to Buddhist monks reach about $1,500, while catering expenses amount to roughly $1,300.

A key shift in recent years has been the decline of large traditional ceremonies, which now account for less than 20% of funerals. Simpler “family funerals” have risen to around 57%, reflecting a broader trend toward cost reduction and simplification that accelerated during the pandemic.

However, lower overall funeral costs do not translate into cheaper burial. The main expenses are tied to land and gravestones, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars, especially in major cities. These factors, rather than the ceremony itself, keep Japan among the most expensive countries for burial.

Demographics further intensify the pressure. Deaths reached a record 1.57 million in 2023 and are projected to rise to 1.67 million by 2040, while the aging population continues to increase demand for funeral services.

China

In China, rising burial costs have prompted significant government intervention. In 2026, the State Council introduced updated regulations aimed at tightening price controls and shifting the sector toward a public service model.

Under the new rules, all newly established funeral service providers must be state-run and non-profit. Services are categorized into basic and non-basic, with core services such as transportation, storage, cremation, and eco-burials subject to regulated pricing. Violations, including price inflation and hidden fees, can result in fines of up to $30,000.

Despite these measures, land remains the key cost driver. In major cities, burial plots can reach $80,000–$100,000. At the same time, burial rights are typically granted for around 20 years rather than permanently, requiring renewal or alternative arrangements afterward.

This combination of high costs and temporary land use has contributed to the rise of practices such as storing urns in apartments, which has now been banned. Authorities are simultaneously promoting more sustainable options, including sea burials and other environmentally friendly methods.

Rapid population aging further increases pressure on the system, with more than one-fifth of the population now aged 60 or older.

Hong Kong

In Hong Kong, burial costs have reached some of the highest levels globally, with a sharp divide between public and private options. Government columbarium niches may cost around $300–400 for a 20-year term, but availability is extremely limited, with waiting times stretching for years.

The private market dominates, where prices range from $25,000 to $75,000 and can reach $130,000 or more. In this context, even storing ashes has become comparable in cost to real estate.

Traditional in-ground burials have nearly disappeared. As a result, the city has shifted to a vertical burial model, where remains are stored in multi-level columbarium structures designed to maximize space efficiency.

High costs and limited availability have also encouraged alternatives such as sea burials and memorial gardens, some of which are subsidized or low-cost.

United States

In United States, burial costs are shaped by a highly developed and commercialized industry. According to the National Funeral Directors Association, the median cost of a funeral with burial is around $8,300, while cremation averages about $6,280.

Costs are distributed across multiple components, including services, transportation, and administrative arrangements, making the total flexible but often unpredictable.

Cremation continues to gain popularity, accounting for 63.4% of cases in 2025 compared to 31.6% for burials, with projections exceeding 80% by 2045. At the same time, interest in green funerals and alternative formats is growing, reflecting changing consumer preferences.

United Kingdom

In United Kingdom, traditional burial in the ground remains common but increasingly costly. Average burial costs range from $6,000 to $8,000, while in London prices frequently exceed $10,000.

Land is the primary cost driver, with burial plots reaching $5,000–$10,000 or more in densely populated areas. However, burial rights are typically granted for a limited period rather than permanently.

As cemeteries in London approach capacity, discussions around grave reuse have intensified.

Singapore

In Singapore, burial costs remain relatively low, but only due to strict regulation. A burial plot may cost around $300–$700 for citizens, significantly below global averages.

However, burial is temporary, typically limited to 15 years, after which remains are exhumed and usually cremated. This policy reflects the country’s severe land constraints.

Authorities actively promote cremation, which costs about $100, and columbarium niches starting from around $500. Sea burials and ash scattering are also widely available as land-saving alternatives.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a US-based company introduced memorial fireworks infused with cremated ashes, offering a personalized farewell option priced between $4,000 and $13,000.