Go out with a bang: Fireworks infused with ashes bring a unique twist to memorials

“Beyond the traditional funeral or memorial service, these fireworks provide an opportunity to celebrate life in a truly spectacular way. The dazzling display against the night sky brings family and friends together - it might be the perfect send-off for someone who always wanted to ‘go out with a bang’,” the company’s post reads.

The fireworks are prepared by licensed pyrotechnicians who safely integrate around three tablespoons of cremated remains into a professional-grade shell launched during the show’s finale. Each display can be customized by color, size, and duration, with prices ranging from $4,000 to $13,000, depending on location and timing. The service is currently available in the United Kingdom and several US states.

“Cremation fireworks offer families a remarkable way to bid farewell to their loved ones. They combine the awe-inspiring beauty of fireworks with the symbolic release of the departed’s spirit,” the company adds. “Including a small portion of cremated remains adds a deeply personal touch to the event. Ultimately, cremation fireworks provide an extraordinary opportunity to honor and celebrate a life boldly and symbolically.”

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported on another unconventional farewell trend - “afterlife tourism,” which involves sending ashes into space.