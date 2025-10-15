EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Go out with a bang: Fireworks infused with ashes bring a unique twist to memorials

    17:10, 15 October 2025

    Looking for a unique way to celebrate a life? A US-based company is introducing a new approach to memorials through dazzling fireworks infused with cremated ashes - “a bold and beautiful way to say goodbye,” Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Fireworks, family, celebration
    Photo credit: Canva / Kazinform

    “Beyond the traditional funeral or memorial service, these fireworks provide an opportunity to celebrate life in a truly spectacular way. The dazzling display against the night sky brings family and friends together - it might be the perfect send-off for someone who always wanted to ‘go out with a bang’,” the company’s post reads.

    The fireworks are prepared by licensed pyrotechnicians who safely integrate around three tablespoons of cremated remains into a professional-grade shell launched during the show’s finale. Each display can be customized by color, size, and duration, with prices ranging from $4,000 to $13,000, depending on location and timing. The service is currently available in the United Kingdom and several US states.

    “Cremation fireworks offer families a remarkable way to bid farewell to their loved ones. They combine the awe-inspiring beauty of fireworks with the symbolic release of the departed’s spirit,” the company adds. “Including a small portion of cremated remains adds a deeply personal touch to the event. Ultimately, cremation fireworks provide an extraordinary opportunity to honor and celebrate a life boldly and symbolically.”

    Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported on another unconventional farewell trend - “afterlife tourism,” which involves sending ashes into space.

    USA Around the World UK Fireworks
    Bizhanova Diana
    Diana Bizhanova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All