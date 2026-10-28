The internet has a new favorite word - and it says a lot about modern life

The term can describe efforts to improve almost any aspect of life, from physical appearance and fitness to workplace productivity. It also appears in combinations such as “looksmaxxing,” which refers to enhancing one's appearance, and “tokenmaxxing,” which describes maximizing the use of AI tools at work.

Another example, “nonnamaxxing,” refers to improving one's life by adopting habits associated with an Italian grandmother.

According to Dictionary.com, the term grew out of online communities, including Reddit forums, before spreading across social media. It evolved from words such as “maximum,” “maximize” and “maxing,” as well as the gaming term “min-maxing,” which describes optimizing a character's strengths while managing weaknesses.

Source: dictionary.com

The related term “looksmaxxing” appeared online as early as 2015. Other variations, including “moneymaxxing,” “statusmaxxing” and “surgerymaxxing,” were circulating by 2021.

Searches for “maxxing” and its variations surged in 2026 as media coverage and social media trends brought the expressions to a wider audience. The word has also increasingly appeared on its own, as in “I'm maxxing everything I can,” rather than only as part of longer terms.

Dictionary.com’s shortlist for the 2026 Word of the Year included four other terms: “affordability,” “data center,” “odyssey” and “unc.”

“Affordability” gained prominence in discussions about the cost of housing, health care, fuel and groceries. “Data center” reflected growing public attention to the infrastructure needed to support AI, including its demands for land, electricity and cooling.

“Odyssey” received renewed attention following the release of Christopher Nolan's film adaptation of Homer's epic. Meanwhile, “unc,” a shortened form of “uncle” rooted in African American Vernacular English, has become a slang term used by younger generations to describe someone considered out of touch or uncool.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the word ‘Slop’ was named Word of the Year.