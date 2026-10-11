From Tashkent to Paris: Uzbekistan steals the spotlight with ancient Islamic heritage

The international conference, titled “Islamic Civilization: Mawarannahr’s Great Spiritual and Scientific Heritage and Horizons of Enlightenment”, focused on the contributions of Central Asian scholars to the development of world civilization and the expansion of international cooperation in science, culture and education.

The conference brought together UNESCO officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives of international organizations, leading universities, research institutes, museums and libraries.

“This event marks the practical realization of an initiative proposed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 23, 2025. This is a very important and historic step”, said the Center’s Director, Firdavs Abdukhalikov.

The highlight of the event was a presentation of the Islamic Civilization Center in Uzbekistan. The international community was introduced to the Center’s unique concept, the results of extensive research and museum-related work, and its main areas of activity.

The conference’s scientific program included three thematic sessions dedicated to Central Asia’s spiritual and intellectual heritage, the Center’s role as an international platform for science and culture, and the contributions of the great thinkers of Mawarannahr to the development of world civilization.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had showcased its literary heritage in Guangzhou.