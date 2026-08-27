Kazakhstan showcases its literary heritage in Guangzhou

At the fair, Kazakhstan is exhibiting its national pavilion for the second year in a row.

The opening ceremony was attended by representatives of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Culture and Information, the diplomatic corps, and China's cultural sector.

The Kazakh national pavilion features around 100 books and cultural products dedicated to contemporary Kazakh literature, children's books, cultural heritage, and creative industries.

Special prominence is given to publications on the life and work of Abai, Mukhtar Auezov, Shokan Ualikhanov, Ybyrai Altynsarin, Ahmet Baitursynuly, and other outstanding figures. The display also includes books on Kazakh epic and folklore heritage, national traditions, crafts, clothing, cuisine, and yurt culture.

Photo source: gov.kz

The exhibition featured presentations of the books "Turkistan" and "Şeksız Muzyka: Dimaş" (Endless Music: Dimash). Guests also watched demonstrations of Kazakh traditional crafts and learned about the peculiarities of national culture.

Earlier this year, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Culture and Information and China's National Press and Publication Administration signed a memorandum on the translation and publication of classic literary works. Over the next five years, around 30 works of Kazakh and Chinese literature are set to be translated.

Kazakhstan's cultural program is organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information, the Kazakh Cultural Center in Beijing, the Qazaq-Oner National Association, the Kazakh Embassy in China, the Kazakh Consulate General in Guangzhou, and the Nomad Culture Foundation.

Photo source: gov.kz

The exhibition runs from August 27 to 31 at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that a Kazakh animation won an award at an international festival in the U.S.