From Shymbulak to Oi-Qaragai: Almaty to create single tourist space

Director General of France’s Stem International Vincent Tassarе made a presentation of the project highlighting that it aims at development of summer infrastructure – building bicycle and pedestrian routes, construction of active recreation facilities, glamping, ethnic-style hotels, and launch of eco-friendly transport.

The introduction of sustainable development standards, including the use of renewable energy sources and digital monitoring of environment is planned.

“The central mountain cluster of Almaty includes two leading resort areas: Shymbulak and Oi-Qaragai. Both have already proved to be year-round resorts. The implementation of the project enabled to directly connect them with a cable way, cycling and pedestrian routes and electric shuttles. This will let create a single tourist space which will help increase average stay of foreign tourists and their spending,” Vincent Tassar said.

“One should note the importance of the winter proposal, which is expected to have big economic return - $334 dollars per person, according to the World Tourist Organization. The capacity is expected to rise from the current 6,000 to 24,000 per day in the future,” the speaker noted.

Earlier it was reported that over 35km of ski tracks will be built for beginner skiers in Almaty.