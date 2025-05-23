Almaty to build 35 km of ski tracks for beginner skiers

Head of the Almaty SuperSki project Thomas Thor-Jensen noted, it will create conditions for building a mass skiing culture. Utmost attention is given to an inclusive infrastructure.

He said today ski resorts are being built to be more accessible and inclusive for all, including adults, children and people with disabilities.

Thomas Thor-Jensen stated that special attention will be paid during construction to environmental protection and sustainability.

As earlier reported, as part of his working trip to Almaty, the Kazakh Prime Minister got acquainted with approaches for further development of the Almaty ski cluster. A master plan was developed for the complex development of the Almaty ski cluster, prioritizing three promising areas (eastern, central and western) ranging from Turgen to Kaskelen.

Notably, E Kazakhstan to boost mountain skiing cluster.