From Louvre to Astana Ballet: Kazakhstan and France deepen cultural cooperation

At the meeting, the two sides discussed further cultural cooperation. Arman Kyrykbayev noted that cultural ties between Kazakhstan and France are developing actively. The minister added that the high level of bilateral relations and the frequency of contacts stem primarily from the warm, trusting ties between the Presidents of Kazakhstan and France.

Photo source: gov.kz

During the meeting, the Kazakh minister confirmed his readiness to work toward expanding interaction between cultural institutions. Particular emphasis was placed on mutual tours by Kazakh and French ensembles.

Catherine Pégard, for her part, expressed interest in joint projects. The talks also covered training, internships, and mutual masterclasses for specialists from both countries.

Photo source: gov.kz

In addition, as part of his working visit to France, Arman Kyrykbayev met with the President of the Louvre Museum, Christophe Leribault. The two sides discussed the possibility of showcasing artefacts from the Louvre in Kazakhstan, as well as other museum projects.

Photo source: gov.kz

The Kazakhstan Culture Days program in France also included Kazakh Cinema Days and a roundtable titled "Kazakhstan–France: From Cultural Dialogue to Joint Projects" at the Musée du Quai Branly – Jacques Chirac. The highlight of the event was a gala concert featuring leading Kazakh artists at the Théâtre Marigny in Paris.

Photo source: gov.kz

Opening the concert, Kyrykbayev noted the steady development of Kazakh-French relations and the special role of culture in bringing the two nations closer together.

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"Today, relations between Kazakhstan and France are experiencing dynamic development in the spirit of strengthened strategic partnership. The state visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to France in 2024 and French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Kazakhstan in 2023 gave renewed momentum to bilateral cooperation. I am confident that today's gala concert will serve as another key step toward strengthening friendship between our peoples," the minister said.

Photo source: gov.kz

It is noted that the gala concert introduced French audiences to the richness and diversity of Kazakh musical and choreographic art.

Photo source: gov.kz

The concert presented traditional Kazakh songs, kuis (instrumental compositions), and modern music to the French public. Among the featured artists were Alisher Karimov, Zarina Altynbayeva, Yernar Sadyrbay (Amre), Eldar Saparayev, Rasul Zharmagambetov, Farkhat Kubiyev, and Nazym Sagyntai.

The program also featured the Astana Ballet Theatre, ethno-folk group HasSak, and crossover group Mezzo, backed by the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that UNESCO headquarters hosted the gala concert "Voice of the Era" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Yermek Serkebayev.