From Astana to Silicon Valley: Kazakh IT solutions now in over 110 countries

According to figures from the National Bank, Kazakhstan has transformed into a net exporter of technology.

Currently, export revenue is over 2.6 times higher than the cost of digital imports, which amounted to $429 million.

"Reaching the $1.1 billion mark in export revenue demonstrates the maturity of the country's digital ecosystem. National Bank data confirms that Kazakhstan's IT solutions are now in demand in more than 110 countries. Our priority is to expand this influence through a network of international hubs from Silicon Valley to Southeast Asia to integrate domestic innovations into global value chains," the ministry's press release reads.

It is noted that the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development is implementing a suite of measures, with Astana Hub remaining the key driver: its residents' exports reached $633 million. 537 companies are engaged in international sales, with a geographical reach spanning Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, and the UAE. The ecosystem has created over 32,500 jobs, while the e-residency project has provided more than 6,000 foreign specialists with access to Kazakhstan's digital infrastructure.

"Developing IT service exports is a key focus of the Digital Assets and Breakthrough Technologies Committee's systematic efforts to build a full-scale digital economy. Today, we are steadily building the conditions for Kazakh IT companies to enter international markets, scale their solutions, and become part of the global digital economy. The one-billion-dollar milestone is a clear sign that our support measures and international promotion are yielding results. We aim to sustain this growth and create a stable foundation for further increases in digital exports," said Gizzat Baitursynov, Chairman of the Committee.

Kazakhstan's global footprint is also expanding through international innovation hubs in Palo Alto, Shanghai, and Dubai. A new growth vector is Southeast Asia: at the CEVF 2026 Forum in Tashkent, a tripartite memorandum was signed by Astana Hub, IT Park Uzbekistan, and the venture fund Big Sky Capital. The partnership involves launching a tech hub in Malaysia, which will serve as an entry point for Kazakh startups into new high-potential markets. Acceleration programs like Silkway Accelerator and Hero Training continue to transform local ideas into competitive export products.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that top Kazakhstani executives will undergo AI training with professors from Stanford and OpenAI Academy.