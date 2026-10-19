From a seventh-grade dream to rescue flights: The story of Kazakhstan’s emergency aviation pilot Bibikhan Turusbekova

On October 19, Kazakhstan celebrates the professional holiday of civil protection personnel, firefighters and rescuers. The Ministry of Emergency Situations shared the story of pilot Bibikhan Turusbekova, who had dreamed of working in aviation since seventh grade.

After finishing school, Bibikhan had no doubts about her future profession. She pursued a career in aviation, graduating with honors from the Civil Aviation Academy. In 2021, Bibikhan began her professional career at the ministry’s Kazaviaspas JSC. Her journey began with an interest in aviation and continues today in a demanding service dedicated to saving human lives, the ministry says.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations

One of the reasons behind her career choice was the opportunity to see many cities. She still remembers the impressions of her first flight. According to Bibikhan, every flight brings special emotions.

The ministry’s aviation operations focus on preventing and responding to emergencies, conducting search and rescue operations, and transporting patients by air ambulance. These tasks require a high level of professionalism, thorough preparation and strict compliance with safety requirements from flight crews.

“Every flight is a responsibility. During each flight, you are responsible not only for yourself but also for the passengers. Sometimes, weather conditions or the situation require quick decisions. But in those moments, it is knowledge and training that help, rather than emotions,” says Bibikhan Turusbekova.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations

Bibikhan Turusbekova continues to serve in the ministry’s aviation division. She says her main sources of motivation remain her love for the profession, her determination to achieve her goals and the support of her loved ones.

In 2021, Bibikhan Turusbekova was among ten rescue pilots who began flying independently as co-pilots.

Alongside Bibikhan, all civil protection personnel, firefighters, rescuers and specialists from the ministry’s emergency rescue services in Kazakhstan celebrate their professional holiday on October 19. The holiday commemorates the establishment of the State Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Emergency Situations on October 19, 1995. It was officially designated as Rescuer’s Day in 2008.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated emergency responders on Rescuer’s Day and expressed gratitude to personnel serving in the country’s emergency services.