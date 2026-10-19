Kazakh President Tokayev presents state awards to emergency responders

During the ceremony, Tokayev praised rescuers for their courage, professionalism and dedication to protecting human lives, describing them as “heroes of peacetime.”

He emphasized that the work of emergency responders requires not only bravery and determination but also patriotism, responsibility and a high level of professional training.

According to the President, emergency personnel are often the first to respond to disasters and other dangerous situations, risking their own lives to save others.

Tokayev noted that rescuers must be able to make swift decisions under pressure and remain prepared to confront a wide range of threats.

He also stressed that their selfless service deserves the highest respect from society, highlighting the importance of their role in protecting citizens and providing assistance during emergencies.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh President sent condolences to Pakistan after the deadly roof collapse.