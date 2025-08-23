EN
    French President Emmanuel Macron shares post on X in Kazakh

    22:02, 23 August 2025

    At the initiative of the French side, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a telephone conversation with President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic earlier today, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Emmanuel Macron
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    After the phone call, President Macron released a post written in Kazakh on his official X account, detailing the conversation with Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    During the phone call, the two leaders noted the positive dynamics of bilateral relations and agreed to work on further development of trade and economic cooperation. They also exchanged views on international issues ahead of the 80th anniversary of the UN.

    France Kazakhstan and France President of Kazakhstan Politics World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
