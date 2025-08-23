French President Emmanuel Macron shares post on X in Kazakh

After the phone call, President Macron released a post written in Kazakh on his official X account, detailing the conversation with Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Мен жаңа ғана Қазақстан Президенті @TokayevKZ мырзамен әңгімелестім.



Біз стратегиялық әріптестігімізді нығайту мәселесін, әсіресе көлік және энергетика саласында, 2023 жылғы қарашада Қазақстанға жасаған сапарымның және өткен қарашада Президент Тоқаевтың Францияға жасаған… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 23, 2025

During the phone call, the two leaders noted the positive dynamics of bilateral relations and agreed to work on further development of trade and economic cooperation. They also exchanged views on international issues ahead of the 80th anniversary of the UN.