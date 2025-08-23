EN
    Head of State talks over the phone with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron

    15:25, 23 August 2025

    At the initiative of the French side, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a telephone conversation with President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emmanuel Macron
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The two leaders noted the positive dynamics of bilateral relations and agreed to work on further development of trade and economic cooperation. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emmanuel Macron also exchanged views on international issues ahead of the 80th anniversary of the UN.

    Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated his French colleague President Emmanuel Macron on the national holiday, Bastille Day, observed on July 14.

