Head of State talks over the phone with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron
15:25, 23 August 2025
At the initiative of the French side, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a telephone conversation with President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.
The two leaders noted the positive dynamics of bilateral relations and agreed to work on further development of trade and economic cooperation. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emmanuel Macron also exchanged views on international issues ahead of the 80th anniversary of the UN.
Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated his French colleague President Emmanuel Macron on the national holiday, Bastille Day, observed on July 14.