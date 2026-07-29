French police find remains of five infants in family home

According to the Carpentras prosecutor's office, the discovery was made after a 32-year-old man searched the couple's home following the birth of a healthy baby boy at home on Sunday.

The prosecutor's office said the man had been "troubled by once again discovering very late that his partner was pregnant" and found "what appeared to be human remains." He alerted Orange Hospital, which then informed prosecutors.

A forensic doctor concluded that the skeletal remains of four infants and the decomposed body of a fifth newborn were likely those of five babies. An autopsy and forensic examinations have been ordered to determine the circumstances of their deaths.

The 32-year-old mother, who remains hospitalized after giving birth, has not yet been questioned by investigators.

Prosecutors said the couple also has two children, aged eight and nine. The older children have been referred to child welfare services for an urgent assessment, while the newborn has been placed in temporary protective care pending a family court decision.

Authorities have launched an investigation on suspicion of the murder of minors under the age of 15. The father told investigators he had been unaware of his partner's alleged previous pregnancies and was released without charges.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that police in Seattle were investigating a mass shooting near the city's Space Needle that left two people dead and five others injured, including a two-year-old boy.