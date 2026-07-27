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    Seattle shooting leaves two dead, five injured

    10:14, 27 July 2026

    Police in Seattle are investigating a mass shooting near the city's Space Needle that left two people dead and five others injured, including a two-year-old boy, reports a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.

    Seattle, shooting, victims, injured
    Photo credit: https://x.com/kuna_en/

    The shooting occurred at around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at Seattle Center, a major cultural and entertainment complex hosting the annual Bite of Seattle food festival.

    Emergency responders pronounced two victims dead at the scene. Four injured people were taken to hospital with conditions ranging from serious to stable, while another person with minor injuries declined transportation.

    The wounded included three women aged approximately 39, 40 and 56, a 23-year-old man and the toddler.

    Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson said two suspects had been taken into custody as authorities continued investigating the circumstances and motive behind the shooting.

    "What happened at the Seattle Center today was an act of horrific violence," Wilson said.

    Washington Governor Bob Ferguson said the State Patrol's SWAT team had been deployed to assist Seattle police. The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the scene.

    Authorities said the investigation remained ongoing and pledged to provide further information as it became available.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that one person had been killed and another injured in a shooting at a hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, while the suspect remained at large, according to local police.

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    YZNYC
    Yerzhan Zhanibekov
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