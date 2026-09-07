French mayor bans mosquitoes from flying over town

The order, signed by Mayor Olivier Joly on September 1, prohibits the insects from flying anywhere within the commune, both day and night.

“Any tiger mosquito observed flying must immediately cease doing so. Identified mosquitoes may also proceed to the traps installed by the municipality for this purpose,” the decree reads. “Auxiliary animal species, including swallows and bats, have also been mobilized to support the town’s vector control efforts.”

The document calls on residents to report any apparent breaches and authorizes municipal police and other relevant services to conduct inspections and record violations.

“Any tiger mosquito failing to comply with these provisions may face prosecution,” the decree says.

Despite its humorous wording, the order draws attention to a public health concern. The Asian tiger mosquito, or Aedes albopictus, is a potential carrier of dengue, chikungunya and Zika viruses.

According to the decree, the municipality has already installed bat shelters, distributed 250 bat shelter and bird nesting kits, erected two solar-powered poles designed to host swallow colonies and placed eight mosquito traps in pilot areas. An awareness meeting held in April attracted more than 500 residents.

The decree also urges households to remove or tightly cover containers holding stagnant water, regularly clean gutters and drains, and keep unused swimming pools and basins covered or treated.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that invasive Aedes aegypti mosquitoes had been found breeding at residential properties in east London.