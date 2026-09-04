Experts explain how invasive mosquitoes reached UK

The discovery was initially reported through the UKHSA’s Mosquito Watch surveillance program. Although the species has been detected in the country three times before, this is the first confirmed evidence of it breeding in the UK.

Control measures have been introduced to destroy the larvae, while specialists continue to monitor the area for further mosquitoes and breeding sites.

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are capable of transmitting dengue, chikungunya and Zika viruses in regions where these infections circulate. However, the UKHSA assessed the risk to the British public as very low.

According to Dr Jolyon Medlock, Head of Medical Entomology and Zoonoses Ecology at the UKHSA, there is no evidence that the mosquitoes have caused human infections or spread to nearby public areas.

Experts believe the insects were accidentally brought into the country. Invasive mosquitoes can travel in vehicles, luggage and imported plants, surviving if they encounter favorable weather conditions.

Despite evidence of local breeding and recent heatwaves, the species is not considered established in the UK. The country’s climate remains too cold for the mosquitoes to survive in the long term. Nevertheless, the UKHSA warned that climate change could lead to more frequent incursions and improve the insects’ chances of surviving in Britain.

Residents have been advised to remove standing water from gardens and outdoor areas, including buckets, containers, paddling pools and plant pots, to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that global warming was creating more favorable conditions for invasive mosquito species, including Aedes aegypti, across Europe.