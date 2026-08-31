Dimash's French fans send over 100 books to Kazakh schools

The initiative was organized by French fans Nadine Pierrot and Sandrine Bailly, who have visited Kazakhstan several times, deepening their connection with the country and learning more about its history, culture and education system.

On August 21, Pierrot and Bailly travelled to Astana to attend the official opening of the Tolegen Aibergenov classroom at Secondary School No. 16. The ceremony was attended by the poet’s daughter, Ainar Tolegenova, as well as representatives of Kazakhstan’s cultural and intellectual community.

During their stay, the French guests were also introduced to the Dimash Qudaibergen classroom, where students receive vocal training.

The collection delivered from Paris to Almaty in August includes children’s books, educational materials, fairy tales, and books on French history and culture. It also contains French translations of works by Kazakh authors.

The initiative grew out of Pierrot’s visit to Kazakhstan last year, when she met Aigul Doschanova, a French language teacher at I. Esenberlin Gymnasium No. 25 in Almaty and president of the Association of French Language Teachers of Kazakhstan. Their meeting led to the idea of providing French-language literature to educational institutions in Kazakhstan.

The initiative was supported by the ALEM Association, which promotes Kazakh culture in France, and the Embassy of Kazakhstan. Some books will remain at Gymnasium No. 25, while others will be distributed to educational institutions in different regions, including Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Aktobe, where French-language classes are being introduced this year.

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

Pierrot said the organizers plan to continue the initiative and expand the number of schools receiving French-language literature. They are also considering opportunities for Kazakh teachers to visit France for professional development and to expand their expertise.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dimash Qudaibergen’s Italian fans had organized a charity initiative to support children in orphanages in Aktobe.