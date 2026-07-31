Dimash Qudaibergen’s Italian fans launch charity campaign for Aqtobe orphanages

The campaign funds were used to purchase essential supplies for the children.

Dimash’s former teacher, Maestro Marat Aitimov, supported the initiative and helped complete the project. Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Dears community, children received diapers, baby formula, clothing, footwear, medications, and other medical supplies.

The assistance was primarily intended for the youngest children, who need continuous care and attention.

Charitable initiatives like this have long been an important part of the international Dears community. Fans from around the world regularly come together to support people facing difficult circumstances and to make a meaningful difference in their lives.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that members of Dimash Qudaibergen’s Italian Dears fan club visited the Caritas center in Cologno Monzese on July 22 and donated food to families facing financial hardship.