Francophonie Spring Festival kicks off in Kazakhstan

The embassies of Armenia, Belgium, Canada, France, Lithuania, Morocco, Romania, and Switzerland are all taking part in the project. Events are taking place in the cities of Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, Karaganda, Oskemen, and Kostanay.

The program includes film screenings, concerts, exhibitions, conferences, literary readings, as well as French language and Francophone song contests.

As noted by Sylvain Guiaugue, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Kazakhstan, the festival aims to promote cultural diversity and the French language.

“For us, holding Francophonie Spring is of great importance. For all Francophonie ambassadors, it is an opportunity to present our cultures and showcase their diversity,” said Sylvain Guiaugue.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform

According to the organizers, French is the fourth most widely spoken language in the world, with approximately 400 million speakers.

The festival places special emphasis on cinema: Francophone Film Week will be arranged from April 1 to 6. Screenings will take place in movie theaters and at French Alliance venues.

The music program includes concerts, including performances by French singer Voyou, as well as a Francophone song contest.

In addition, the schedule includes various exhibitions, featuring an exposition dedicated to the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, lectures by diplomats at universities, and literary events.

"Hosting this event in Kazakhstan allows residents across various cities to engage more closely with Francophone culture," the Ambassador added.

The Francophone Spring has been held in Kazakhstan for 16 years and serves as one of the key platforms for cultural cooperation.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstanis celebrated Nauryz in the Netherlands.