Kazakhstanis celebrate Nauryz in the Netherlands

One of the local restaurants of the city turned into a genuine Kazakh auyl bringing together compatriots, students and friends of Kazakhstan.

For many Kazakhstanis residing in Europe, Nauryz reminds them first of all of their childhood.

Organizers prepared traditional Nauryz kozhe and other dishes of Kazakh cuisine.

Kamshat Demeuova, a representative of the World Association of Kazakhs in the Netherlands, shared that Nauryz Meyramy in the Netherlands is more than just a holiday — it is an opportunity to feel connected to one’s roots, even thousands of kilometers away from home.

She expressed gratitude to fellow Kazakhs for their active participation in organizing the celebration.

Earlier this year, Nauryz festivities were also held in Beijing.