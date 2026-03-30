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    Kazakhstanis celebrate Nauryz in the Netherlands

    13:55, 30 March 2026

    Kazakhstanis living in the Netherlands celebrated Nauryz on Sunday in Rotterdam, a Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstanis celebrate Nauryz in the Netherlands
    Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy

    One of the local restaurants of the city turned into a genuine Kazakh auyl bringing together compatriots, students and friends of Kazakhstan.

    For many Kazakhstanis residing in Europe, Nauryz reminds them first of all of their childhood.

    Organizers prepared traditional Nauryz kozhe and other dishes of Kazakh cuisine.

    Kamshat Demeuova, a representative of the World Association of Kazakhs in the Netherlands, shared that Nauryz Meyramy in the Netherlands is more than just a holiday — it is an opportunity to feel connected to one’s roots, even thousands of kilometers away from home.

    She expressed gratitude to fellow Kazakhs for their active participation in organizing the celebration.

    Earlier this year, Nauryz festivities were also held in Beijing.

     

    Kazakhstan Netherlands Kazakhstan and the Netherlands Society Culture Holidays
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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