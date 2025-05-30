France’s SUEZ keen on modernizing Kazakhstan’s water infrastructure

SUEZ is one the global leaders providing ecological services and sustainable infrastructure solutions, operating in more than 40 countries.

The meeting discussed possible participation of the French company in implementation of the National Project for Water Supply and Drainage Systems Modernization.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Under the National Project for Energy and Utilities Modernization, Kazakhstan plans to modernize 4,700 kilometers of water supply and 2,600 kilometers of sewerage networks across the country.

The Kazakh side proposed that SUEZ opens its office in Kazakhstan which would become another step towards long-term cooperation.

Photo credit: gov.kz

As part of partnership, Bozumbayev highlighted the importance of transfer of technologies in water supply and water treatment management, including training of local personnel, priority of using local content and support of domestic manufacturers.

The sides agreed to create a working group, which will work out certain mechanisms of interaction.

Earlier, Bozumbayev held a meeting with a delegation of Spain's Aqualia, one of the world’s largest water management companies, to discuss construction of wastewater treatment facilities in Kazakhstan.