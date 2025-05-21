Spain’s Aqualia keen on building wastewater treatment facilities in Kazakhstan

A delegation of the Spanish company met today with Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev.

Photo credit: Government of Kazakhstan

Director General of Aqualia for Central Asia Jose Miguel Santos Gonzalez noted that his company implements projects in 18 countries of Europe, Latin America, North Africa and West Asia, and is ready to contribute to the development of Kazakhstan’s water infrastructure. One of successful cases of Aqualia is participation in the privatization and management of a water canal in Georgia.

The sides discussed the sector’s investment potential, support of domestic producers and other prospects for cooperation under the National Project on Energy and Utilities Sector Modernization.

Photo credit: Government of Kazakhstan

Kanat Bozumbayev proposed the Spanish side to join the construction and reconstruction of wastewater treatment facilities countrywide.

The sides agreed to explore the possibility of Aqualia’s engagement in implementation of infrastructure projects in fast growing cities and agglomerations.

The Spanish side reaffirmed its interest in sharing its experience and technologies to implement the projects in Kazakhstan on a long-term basis.

Earlier, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with General Director of Tatneft Nail Maganov. The sides discussed geological exploration works with KazMunayGas at the Karaton Podsolevoy field.