France’s Macron unveils ‘advanced deterrence’ strategy for Europe

Speaking at the L'île Longue base near Brest, home to France’s ballistic missile submarines, according to Le Monde, Macron said: “We must strengthen our nuclear deterrence in the face of the combination of threats.”

He outlined the gradual establishment of what he called an “advanced deterrence,” opening the possibility for European allies to participate in French nuclear exercises and, in certain circumstances, host elements of France’s strategic air forces.

“Our deterrence is robust and effective,” Macron stated. “All those who would dare to attack France know the unbearable price they would have to pay.”

However, he stressed that “intangible does not mean inert,” arguing that geopolitical shifts over the past six years require adaptation.

Macron confirmed he had “decided to increase the number of warheads in our arsenal,” adding that France would no longer disclose specific figures.

“My responsibility is to ensure that our deterrence maintains, and will maintain in the future, its assured destructive power,” he said.

While proposing deeper coordination with partners including Germany and the United Kingdom, Macron ruled out any sharing of launch authority.

“There will be no sharing of the ultimate decision, neither its planning nor its implementation,” he emphasized, noting that under the French Constitution such authority rests solely with the president.

Highlighting Russia-Ukraine conflict and China’s military buildup, Macron warned that Europe faces a “period of rupture, full of risks.” He underlined that France’s initiative would complement NATO’s nuclear mission, not replace it.

“To be free, one must be feared; to be feared, one must be powerful,” Macron concluded, framing the new posture as both a national necessity and a contribution to Europe’s collective security.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that French President Emmanuel Macron sharply criticized the notion of absolute freedom of speech on social media platforms.