Macron calls arguments for “absolute freedom of speech” on social media “bullshit”

According to Macron, claims of unrestricted freedom of expression on digital platforms ignore the reality of algorithmic mechanisms. He stressed that such systems often push users from one aggressive or extremist piece of content to another.

The French leader noted that technology giants and U.S. authorities frequently invoke “free speech” rhetoric to oppose restrictions on minors’ access to social media. Meanwhile, similar measures have already been adopted or are under consideration in a number of European countries, including France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Macron also renewed his criticism of Washington’s digital policy, effectively positioning himself as one of the main opponents of the U.S. approach associated with the administration of Donald Trump. He emphasized that France is not against freedom of speech as such, but supports transparent and accountable algorithms that do not undermine democratic dialogue.

