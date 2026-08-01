France’s Macron stands with Spain amid Ceuta crisis

In a post on X, President Macron emphasized close cooperation with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and highlighted the ongoing collaboration with Morocco: “I welcome the ongoing cooperation with Morocco, which has already enabled more than 40,000 returns from Ceuta to Morocco today. The Ministers of the Interior are in contact to ensure close monitoring of the situation.”

While Ceuta does not benefit from free movement within the Schengen area, Macron instructed France’s Ministry of Interior to prepare for reinforced border controls with Spain if necessary.

Face à la situation migratoire à Ceuta, j’ai été en contact avec le Président du gouvernement espagnol pour marquer notre solidarité et proposer toute aide nécessaire, y compris via Frontex.



Je salue la coopération en cours avec le Maroc,… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 31, 2026

“These measures reinforce the provisions we have taken since 2020 to better protect our border with Spain in close coordination, with joint brigades and combined action against illegal immigration,” Macron wrote.

He went on to reaffirm France’s support for Spain, its government, and its people during the crisis.

Earlier, the Italian government and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made a decision to temporarily suspend the free movement regime provided for by Schengen for sea and air connections with Spain, reintroducing border controls, after thousands of migrants had crossed the border of Morocco into Ceuta.

Earlier, EC President Ursula von der Leyen described the latest images from Ceuta as “unacceptable,” pledging additional EU support to help Spain manage the situation.